Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 15 win vs. Seahawks

Without several starters once again, the Rams’ top players needed to step up against the Seahawks on Tuesday night. They did just that, getting big performances out of Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller.

Pro Football Focus graded all four of them highly, and also gave a few role players some solid grades for their play against Seattle.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers from Week 15, according to PFF.

Top 3 offense

WR Cooper Kupp: 87.7

QB Matthew Stafford: 76.7

LT Andrew Whitworth: 76.2

Kupp takes the top spot for the Rams once again, earning an 87.7 grade against the Seahawks. It’s his third-highest grade of the season, and his highest since Week 12.

Stafford didn’t have his best game, throwing an ugly interception in the first quarter, but he bounced back and completed 21 of his 29 passes with two touchdowns.

Whitworth allowed one pressure, which came on Carlos Dunlap’s sack, and performed well as a run blocker on the left side, too.

Top 3 defense

OLB Von Miller: 83.6

S Nick Scott: 83.1

CB Dont’e Deayon: 82.8

Miller stacked a great performance against the Cardinals with another strong outing against the Seahawks. He had five pressures, one sack and five tackles, making three stops, as well.

Scott is a pleasant surprise in the top three after filling in for Jordan Fuller, recording four tackles and allowing just 3 yards in coverage.

Deayon only played 34 snaps but he was outstanding in coverage, breaking up one pass and allowing just one completion for 9 yards on three targets.

Bottom 3 offense

RT Bobby Evans: 50.9

RG Austin Corbett: 46.7

TE Kendall Blanton: 33.4

Evans had some trouble in pass protection, allowing two sacks and three total pressures, also committing one penalty. He wasn’t great in the running game, either, but he wasn’t the Rams’ worst lineman, according to PFF.

Corbett graded out worse, allowing three pressures and earning a team-low 44.8 grade in run blocking.

Blanton was knocked for his blocking in the running game, earning a grade of only 44.9 in that department.

Bottom 3 defense

CB David Long Jr.: 56.1

LB Ernest Jones: 51.9

LB Troy Reeder: 50.1

It wasn’t the best night for the Rams’ inside linebackers. Jones and Reeder were the two lowest-graded defenders, with Jones missing two tackles and Reeder struggling as a run defender (41.9 grade).

Long was picked on by Russell Wilson early, allowing three catches for 43 yards on three targets.

Other notables

DT Aaron Donald: 82.5

CB Darious Williams: 76.2

RB Sony Michel: 72.1

WR Ben Skowronek: 68.2

CB Jalen Ramsey: 58.9

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 53.8

Donald just missed the top three, finishing fourth with a grade of 82.3 thanks to his six pressures and three stops.

Williams allowed three catches on four targets, but they only went for a total of 18 yards.

Michel played well across the board, rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries and adding another 23 yards receiving.

Skowronek was given a higher grade than usual for his four catches and 42 yards, though he did have an ugly drop.

Ramsey was given his third-lowest grade of the season, even though he only allowed three catches on eight targets for 25 yards.

Beckham was a non-factor with just one 7-yard catch and a drop on a pass that he attempted to catch one-handed.

