Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. 49ers in NFC title game

The Rams mounted a comeback against the 49ers on Sunday night to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, winning the NFC Championship Game 20-17 at home. They’ll now meet the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, seeking the first championship of the Sean McVay era.

It took a dramatic rally in the fourth quarter for the Rams to pull out the win, eliminating the team that had beaten them six times in a row. Matthew Stafford was clutch, Cooper Kupp was his usually dominant self and Jalen Ramsey allowed nothing in coverage, as the Rams’ biggest stars stepped up in the second half.

Pro Football Focus’ grades show who played well and who struggled a bit in the NFC title game.

Top 3 offense

RT Rob Havenstein: 90.1

WR Cooper Kupp: 84.3

QB Matthew Stafford: 82.9

Havenstein had a difficult matchup with Nick Bosa on the right side and he won that battle, which was a difference in the game. He allowed just two pressures and zero sacks, while also posting a 93.7 run-blocking grade – his best of the season. His 90.1 overall grade was the highest of his career.

Kupp could not be covered by the 49ers, no matter who matched up with him. He caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, none bigger than his 25-yard reception on third down late in the game to set up Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal.

Stafford was only pegged with one turnover-worthy play despite throwing an end zone interception and nearly getting picked by Jaquiski Tartt in the fourth quarter. He was sharp throughout the game outside of three poor throws, racking up 337 yards and two touchdowns against a good 49ers defense.

Top 3 defense

DE A’Shawn Robinson: 79.1

LB Travin Howard: 73.3

CB Jalen Ramsey: 73.0

Robinson lived in the backfield when the 49ers tried to run the ball. He made four stops and had six total tackles, registering one pressure as a pass rusher. He made several tackles right at the line of scrimmage, thwarting any attempt by the 49ers to run the ball up the middle.

Howard played 24 snaps and was in coverage for 17 of them, allowing just two receptions on three targets for a total of 3 yards. He’s been an underrated player for the Rams this postseason.

Garoppolo targeted Ramsey only twice in the game and both times, Ramsey nearly came down with an interception. His second pass deflection hit him in the chest and he’s surely kicking himself for not picking it off, but Ramsey still played a fantastic game in coverage.

Bottom 3 offense

Akers didn’t have much running room but he still managed to gain 48 yards on 13 carries – including a nice 14-yarder up the middle to get the Rams into the red area early in the game. But he didn’t force a single missed tackle, which is why PFF was down on him.

Skowronek didn’t catch any passes but he had the opportunity to score a touchdown in the biggest game of his life. He had a deep pass clank off his hands in the end zone, a costly drop that resulted in a scoreless drive.

Jefferson was targeted five times and caught just two of them for 9 yards. He didn’t drop any passes but he didn’t get open very often, either.

Bottom 3 defense

It’s hard to understand why Scott’s grade was so low. He made five tackles and didn’t miss any, also allowing just one catch for 2 yards in coverage. His big hit on Deebo Samuel over the middle caused an incompletion, the third straight week he made a great play in coverage to prevent a big play.

Gaines’ grade was also surprisingly low. He made three tackles and recorded one pressure, stepping up to make three stops – third-most on the team. He did miss one tackle but Gaines played better than his grade suggests.

Reeder was very clearly the weakest link on defense. He missed four tackles, allowed six catches for 87 yards on seven targets in coverage and found himself out of position regularly. He was no match for Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk.

Other notables

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 81.0

LT Andrew Whitworth: 73.9

TE Kendall Blanton: 71.4

DT Aaron Donald: 66.9

S Eric Weddle: 64.8

OLB Von Miller: 64.3

Beckham recorded his second-highest grade as a member of the Rams, catching nine passes for 113 yards. He still has room for improvement as a blocker, but that’s not why the Rams brought him in. Beckham was a stud receiver on Sunday.

Whitworth allowed a sack to Samson Ebukam and gave up four total pressures, but PFF still liked the way he played despite struggling a little bit in pass protection.

Blanton came up huge with Tyler Higbee injured, catching five passes for 57 yards – including a 20-yarder to get the Rams into the red zone three plays before Kupp’s second touchdown.

Donald was quiet for most of the night but he came alive in the fourth quarter, recording three pressures in the last 15 minutes. He finished with four total pressures and one stop in the game, hitting Garoppolo twice.

Weddle made a team-high five stops and had nine tackles, playing every single snap. His turnaround from retired to starting safety has been remarkable to see.

Miller only pressured Garoppolo three times and made two tackles, which is the reason for his lower grade.

