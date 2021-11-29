Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 12 loss to Packers

Despite throwing a pick-six, losing two fumbles and failing on fourth-and-1 from their own 29-yard line, the Rams still managed to only lose by eight points to the Packers on Sunday. It’s not a moral victory in the slightest, but it’s an example of just many mistakes they made in a game that they could’ve won.

Matthew Stafford played poorly, the defense struggled to slow down Green Bay and the running game never really got going, leading to lower grades from top to bottom on Pro Football Focus’ scale.

There were only a few standout performers in Week 12 and a bunch of players who disappointed by failing to step up in the biggest game of the season.

Top 3 offense

Kupp didn’t catch a pass until late in the second quarter but he still finished with seven receptions for 96 yards. He didn’t have any drops and gained 42 yards after the catch, leading the team in that department.

Allen allowed just one pressure on 42 pass-blocking snaps, but where he really excelled was in the running game where he earned an 88.2 grade. Though he’s had his share of underwhelming performances, Allen has played surprisingly well this season.

Havenstein gave up five pressures and didn’t seem to have a particularly good game against the Packers, but his 80.5 run-blocking grade helped. He had some trouble with Preston Smith on the right side of the line.

Top 3 defense

DT Aaron Donald: 90.8

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 85.7

S Nick Scott: 83.9

Donald tied for the team-high with four stops and also had five pressures, second only to Von Miller. He was a force as a pass rusher, continuing to prove he hasn’t dropped off at all in that department since turning 30.

Okoronkwo only played 18 snaps and rushed the passer eight times, but he generated three pressures and made two stops. That’s a highly productive game for a guy who barely played.

Scott surprisingly graded out well for PFF, making four tackles and allowing just one catch for 8 yards in coverage. He did drop an interception, though, which would’ve been a big play in the game.

Bottom 3 offense

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 56.8

LG David Edwards: 54.4

TE Tyler Higbee: 52.4

Henderson forced only one missed tackle on his 16 carries, gaining a respectable 55 yards. He’s struggled to break tackles all season and he didn’t do much to impress against Green Bay.

Edwards gave up three pressures and was given a pass-blocking grade of 48.6, the lowest of the Rams’ offensive linemen.

Higbee earned the highest pass-blocking grade on the team with a 74.2 mark, but he only caught one pass for 3 yards on five targets – though that wasn’t necessarily his fault. Matthew Stafford missed him badly on a perfect corner route where Higbee broke wide open behind the second level of the defense.

Bottom 3 defense

OLB Terrell Lewis: 54.1

S Taylor Rapp: 48.4

LB Troy Reeder: 46.6

Lewis rushed the passer eight times on his 22 snaps but didn’t record a single pressure and only assisted on one tackle.

Rapp made a big mistake when he took a terrible angle on Randall Cobb’s 54-yard reception, allowing a huge gain to the veteran receiver. He also missed one tackle and allowed four catches on five targets.

Reeder was the weak link on defense and was clearly the focus of Green Bay’s offense. He allowed six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in coverage and missed three tackles on the day. He’s become a liability in the middle of the field and teams are targeting him with a great deal of success.

Other notables

S Jordan Fuller: 74.3

OLB Von Miller: 72.2

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 61.5

QB Matthew Stafford: 58.8

CB Jalen Ramsey: 56.1

Fuller hasn’t really made any spectacular plays but he’s been steady and reliable as the last line of defense. He made seven total tackles in the game and broke up two passes, including a deep shot over the middle.

Miller led the team with six pressures and had an 81.7 run defense grade, the best on the Rams this week. He’s showing why the Rams paid up to acquire him mid-season.

Beckham made one big play, a 54-yard touchdown, but wasn’t much of a factor otherwise. He’s still learning the offense and will need time to get fully acclimated.

Stafford had his second-worst game of the season with a 58.8 grade, throwing a pick-six, losing a fumble and making three bad throws, according to PFF. It felt like far more than that, especially considering the Packers dropped two interceptions and he threw behind his receiver about four times.

Ramsey’s 56.1 grade was also his second-lowest of the year, allowing seven catches on seven targets for 48 yards. PFF pinned him with two missed tackles, as well, so it was a game he’d probably like to forget.

