Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Super Bowl LVI

For as well as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. played in Super Bowl LVI, it was the defense that truly came through and delivered a ring for the Los Angeles Rams. Pro Football Focus’ grades support that, with several defenders earning high marks for the way they played on Sunday.

Three Rams defenders had grades over 89.5, and that doesn’t even include Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp was the highest-graded player on offense, followed by Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford.

We broke down the top (and bottom) players on each side of the ball with grades from PFF.

Top 3 offense

WR Cooper Kupp: 85.2

LT Andrew Whitworth: 83.3

QB Matthew Stafford: 78.7

Surprise, surprise. The Super Bowl MVP was the Rams’ highest-graded player on offense in this game, with Kupp catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He took over on the game-winning drive, even picking up a critical first down on fourth-and-1 with a 7-yard rush. He was a star – as usual.

Whitworth didn’t allow a single pressure in the game, according to PFF, and earned an 82.9 run-blocking grade. That’s the very definition of a stud at left tackle, winning his matchup with Trey Hendrickson.

Stafford had one turnover-worthy play, which was his first interception – a deep shot to Van Jefferson. His second pick went off of Ben Skowronek’s hands, in no way Stafford’s fault. He didn’t play his best game of the year, but Stafford was plenty good enough and two of his three touchdown passes were into tight windows.

Top 3 defense

OLB Von Miller: 93.5

OLB Leonard Floyd: 90.4

DE A’Shawn Robinson: 89.5

The Rams had three defenders with grades of at least 89.5. That’s remarkable – and all of them play along the defensive front. Miller had six pressures and two stops, recording another two sacks in the Super Bowl.

Floyd had one sack of his own, along with three pressures, earning his highest overall grade of the season. He did a nice job rushing off the left side of the defense opposite Miller.

Story continues

Robinson was an unsung hero in this win, posting his second-best overall grade as a member of the Rams. He had a season-high three pressures and made three stops in the running game, sacking Joe Burrow once. He was dominant against the run.

Bottom 3 offense

RB Cam Akers: 52.9

WR Ben Skowronek: 49.8

TE Kendall Blanton: 47.3

Akers could find no running room at all in this one, rushing for just 21 yards on 13 carries. The run blocking wasn’t great and he did force four missed tackles, but the production simply wasn’t there.

Skowronek was targeted five times, but he only caught two passes for 12 yards and his drop in the third quarter was costly, resulting in an interception and three points for the Bengals.

Blanton was surprisingly out-snapped by Brycen Hopkins, and also out-produced by him. Blanton wasn’t targeted a single time and in 14 run-blocking snaps, he had a grade of just 62.7

Bottom 3 defense

Eric Weddle thankfully stepped up and played well because Rapp and Scott both struggled. Rapp allowed four catches on four targets, giving up 38 yards in coverage. He didn’t miss any tackles, though, and had six tackles in the box score.

Scott missed tackles on two of his four attempts, which really hurt his overall grade. He was only targeted once and gave up a single 6-yard reception.

Hollins did a little bit of everything: four run-defense snaps, four pass-rush snaps and three in coverage. Unfortunately, he missed one tackle and didn’t have a pressure in the win.

Other notables

DT Aaron Donald: 82.6

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 77.7

S Eric Weddle: 77.2

RG Austin Corbett: 72.4

TE Brycen Hopkins: 68.6

CB Jalen Ramsey: 60.0

It’s surprising to see Donald outside the top three on defense, finishing with the fifth-best grade on that side of the ball. He registered a team-high seven pressures and tied for the most stops (4) on the Rams, so he easily could’ve had a higher grade.

Beckham was well on his way to a great game before injuring his knee, catching two passes for 52 yards and the opening touchdown.

Weddle played every snap and made five tackles despite tearing his pec, coming up and recording two stops in the win, too. His tackle short of the sticks on first-and-10 three plays before the Bengals’ final fourth-down attempt helped the Rams win the game.

Corbett wasn’t great as a pass blocker (46.4 grade) but he excelled as a run blocker, recording an 81.5 grade in that department. He only allowed one pressure, too.

Hopkins stepped up in a huge way at tight end with Tyler Higbee out, catching four passes for 47 yards. His grade wasn’t very high, but he played well.

Ramsey didn’t have his best on Sunday night, allowing five receptions for a team-high 160 yards in coverage. He was dragged to the ground by his facemask on Tee Higgins’ 75-yard touchdown, so that shouldn’t have counted, but Ramsey has had better games.

1

1