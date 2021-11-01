Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 8 vs. Texans

The Texans didn’t put up much of a fight against the Rams on Sunday afternoon – not like the winless Lions a week ago. The Rams cruised to a 38-22 victory, even putting in their backups in the fourth quarter to let their starters get some rest after going up 38-0.

Pro Football Focus graded each player who suited up for the Rams in Week 8 and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the defense had four players with grades above 84, while the offense was led by Brian Allen’s career-best performance at center.

Here are some of the best and worst performers from Week 8 based on PFF’s game grades.

Top 3 offense

C Brian Allen: 90.1

QB Matthew Stafford: 84.2

WR Cooper Kupp: 78.3

Finally, PFF paid Stafford some respect and gave him a grade above 80.0 for the first time this season. He made very few mistakes in the win over Houston, though he probably wishes he had a few of his red zone throws back when the offense stalled.

Allen was rock solid in pass protection, only allowing one measly pressure on Stafford. He was downright dominant in the running game, earning a team-best 90.3 run-blocking grade.

Kupp just keeps doing his thing, posting another 100-yard game with his 10th touchdown of the season. He had the best receiving grade on the team this week.

Top 3 defense

DT Aaron Donald: 91.1

NT Greg Gaines: 88.2

OLB Leonard Floyd: 87.3

Donald earned the second-best grade of his season thus far, helped by his 79.7 run-defense grade – which was the best on the team this week. He generated four pressures and had 1.5 sacks, also making one stop in the running game.

Gaines played the best game of his career, posting a defensive grade of 88.2 and totaling a career-high six pressures – more than he had in the last four games combined. He’s deserving of more playing time, even when Sebastian Joseph-Day returns.

Floyd was another highly productive pass rusher on Sunday, recording four pressures and two run stops. It was the second-best grade of his season so far, adding two more sacks to his total in 2021.

Bottom 3 offense

RG Austin Corbett: 55.3

TE Kendall Blanton: 45.9

LG David Edwards: 45.7

Despite the Rams only allowing two pressures all game, two of their lowest-graded players on offense were linemen. Neither Corbett nor Edwards allowed a single pressure, but they were dinged in the running game. Corbett had a run-blocking grade of 48.4 and Edwards’ was 42.5, so that’s why their overall grades were on the lower side.

Blanton played a career-high 21 snaps and was good as a pass blocker, but he was given a run-blocking grade of 36.0 to send his overall grade lower.

Bottom 3 defense

LB Troy Reeder: 59.2

S Nick Scott: 57.4

S Juju Hughes: 28.5

At some point this season, Reeder could be jumped on the depth chart by rookie Ernest Jones. He’s simply not playing well right now and is inferior in coverage, though he did clean up his tackling with zero misses in Week 8.

Scott didn’t have a terrible game despite his PFF grade, though he only made one tackle and missed one attempt, so his tackling grade was 32.6 – second-worst on the team this week.

Hughes was a mess in coverage down the stretch, allowing four catches for 65 yards on only four targets – including a touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan.

Other notables

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 75.3

LT Joe Noteboom: 71.2

WR Ben Skowronek: 69.2

LB Ernest Jones 66.4

CB Dont’e Deayon: 61.8

CB David Long Jr.: 63.8

Henderson earned a season-best 75.3 offensive grade after rushing for 90 yards on 14 carries and scoring two total touchdowns.

Noteboom played well in Andrew Whitworth’s place, allowing zero pressures and looking very comfortable in pass protection throughout the game.

Skowronek showed some things late in the game, being targeted three times and catching all three passes for 30 yards.

Jones’ 66.4 grade matched a career-high, though this was his first extended action on defense. His interception was a huge play in the game.

Deayon didn’t have a great game by PFF’s standards, allowing six catches (seven targets) for 95 yards, including Brandin Cooks’ 45-yard touchdown.

Long played extensively in Robert Rochell’s place, allowing two catches (three targets) for 31 yards.

