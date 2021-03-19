Rams paid Jared Goff roster bonus, traded third-round compensatory pick to Lions

A couple more details of the long-awaited Matthew Stafford–Jared Goff trade have trickled out since the trade became official yesterday.

One is that the Rams, not the Lions, paid the $2.5 million roster bonus that Goff was owed. That bonus became official when Goff was on the roster on the second day of the league year, and that’s why the trade didn’t become official until Thursday, which was the second day of the league year. The Rams paid Goff the roster bonus just before making the trade official.

Another detail is that the third-round draft pick the Lions are getting is a compensatory pick. It had previously been reported that the Lions were getting the Rams’ regular third-round pick, No. 88 overall, but the Lions are actually getting one of the Rams’ two compensatory third-round picks, either No. 101 overall or No. 103 overall.

It has not been disclosed which of the two picks is heading to Detroit, but if it’s No. 103, that would mean that Lions General Manager Brad Holmes is getting the pick the Rams were awarded for losing Holmes. Holmes previously worked for the Rams, and the league awards third-round compensatory picks to teams who lose minority staff members who become general managers or head coaches of other teams. The Rams got such a pick for losing Holmes to the Lions.

