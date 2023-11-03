Rams-Packers advanced stats comparison: LA has the edge in almost every area

Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers is a matchup of two former NFC powerhouses that have struggled through the first eight weeks of the season. The Rams come in having lost three of their last four, while the Packers have lost four straight entering this matchup.

Much of this one hinges on whether Matthew Stafford plays or not, but the advanced stats show the Rams have been the (slightly) better team than the Packers this season. According to Sumer Sports, the Rams rank higher than the Packers in most categories, from EPA per play to explosive play rate.

Out of 11 categories, the Rams have the advantage in 10 of them, with the only exception being pass rate over expected; the Packers are 16th and the Rams are 18th, which just means the Packers throw the ball more than expected depending on the situation.

The Rams’ biggest edge comes on the ground. Los Angeles is surprisingly fifth in EPA per rush this season, while the Packers’ rushing attack is only 18th. The Rams are also better at creating explosive plays, with a rate of 9.3% (18th) compared to the Packers’ 7.2% (27th) rate.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire