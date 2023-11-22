Rams P Ethan Evans wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Even amid an up-and-down 2023 season, the Rams have managed to win several weekly awards this year – largely thanks to Puka Nacua and Byron Young taking home Rookie of the Week honors four times combined in the first seven weeks.

Ethan Evans joined the fun this week by being named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Seahawks on Sunday. Evans punted five times for a total of 263 yards, averaging 52.6 yards per kick. His long was 65 yards and he didn’t have a single touchback, pinning the Seahawks inside the 20-yard line once.

This is Evans’ first weekly award in the NFL, but it probably won’t be his last. He’s been one of the lone bright spots on special teams, doing a nice job holding kicks for the first time in his career, as well.

Can we hear a little commotion for our punter?! Congrats to @ethanevans2019 on being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5YcQFG00tp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2023

