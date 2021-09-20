Rams open as slim favorites over Buccaneers in Week 3

When the NFL released the 2021 schedule, Rams-Buccaneers was circled as one of the best early-season matchups of the year. And after two weeks, the Rams and Bucs look like two of the strongest teams in football, both beginning the year 2-0.

The Rams head into this pivotal Week 3 matchup after wins over the Bears and Colts, while the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys and Falcons, scoring a league-high 39.5 points per game. Unlike last year’s meeting, which the Rams won 27-24, this game won’t be played in Tampa Bay.

It’ll be a home game for the Rams, which is part of the reason they’re favored over the Bucs – but just barely. According to Tipico, the Rams are 0.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay, essentially making this game a pick-em. Both teams have a money line of -110, meaning a $110 bet would return a profit of $100.

The over/under is set at 54.5, the second-highest total of any Week 3 game, lower than only Seahawks-Vikings (55.5).

The Rams covered the spread in Week 1 with a 20-point win over the Bears, but they failed to cover the 3.5-point spread against the Colts on Sunday, winning 27-24. The Bucs are also 1-1 against the spread, covering against the Falcons with a 48-25 win on Sunday. They only beat the Cowboys by two points in the opener after being 9-point favorites in that one.