Rams open as slight road underdogs vs. Seahawks in Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams will be back on the field this week as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks following their bye. At 3-6, the Rams have no time to waste in their chase for a playoff berth in the NFC, and they hope to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday when they host their division rivals.

They’ll do so as underdogs, however. According to BetMGM, the Rams are 2.5-point home underdogs to the Seahawks in Week 11. The over/under is set at 44.5 points, which is 1.5 points lower than it was in Week 1 when these teams squared off.

Moneyline (ML)

Seahawks -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Rams +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Against the spread (ATS)

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Rams +2.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U)

44.5 (O: -110 U: -110)

The Rams have lost three in a row after starting the year 3-3, currently sitting in third place in the NFC West. Sean McVay is optimistic Matthew Stafford will be available on Sunday against the Seahawks after missing the last game and a half with a thumb injury.

Ernest Jones and Rob Havenstein, who were also sidelined in Week 9, are expected to return from injury, as well.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have gone 2-1 in their last three games, most recently beating the Commanders on Sunday, 29-26, thanks to a game-winning field goal as time expired. In the first meeting between these teams in Week 1, the Rams steamrolled Seattle, 30-13.

