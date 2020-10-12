Rams open as slight favorites over struggling 49ers in Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 6 meeting in very different ways. The Rams blew out Washington on Sunday, 30-10, while the 49ers were shockingly crushed by the Dolphins on the road, 43-17.

It’s the first NFC West game of the season for the Rams after sweeping the NFC East, and after Week 5’s results, they enter as the road favorites. At BetMGM, the Rams are favored over the 49ers by three points. It’s not a huge spread, but considering the home team is often given a three-point advantage, it’s clear the oddsmakers like the Rams in this matchup.

It’s easy to understand why, too.

The Rams are 4-1 and just held Washington to 108 total yards and 10 points on the road. The 49ers benched their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after he struggled against a Dolphins defense that isn’t exactly fearsome.

San Francisco has also been dealing with a number of injuries to players such as Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Ahkello Witherspoon, and of course Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, who are both out for the year with torn ACLs. The Rams, for the most part, are healthy heading into Week 6.

The over/under for Sunday night’s game in Santa Clara is right around where you’d expect it to be, sitting at 49.5 points. The Rams offense is playing well and balanced, and San Francisco’s defense isn’t as daunting as it was in 2019; Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns Sunday.

