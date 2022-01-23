The Rams struck first today in Tampa Bay.

After the Buccaneers received the opening kickoff and saw their first drive stall on a Rob Gronkowski third-down drop, Matthew Stafford got to work for the Rams.

The result was an impressive drive that penetrated deep into Buccaneers territory and ended with a field goal that gave the Bucs a 3-0 lead.

Stafford get get lucky on the drive when a pass into the end zone was well behind intended receiver Cooper Kupp and went through the hands of Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean.

Now Tom Brady will get to work on trying to take the lead back.

Rams open the scoring, take 3-0 lead in Tampa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk