Rams open as huge favorites over Giants in Week 4

After being underdogs in each of their first three games, the Los Angeles Rams will be huge favorites in Week 4 against the New York Giants. That comes as no surprise, of course, with the Giants sitting at 0-3 and the Rams looking impressive in the first three weeks of the season – even in their 35-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

At BetMGM, the Rams are 12.5-point favorites over the Giants in Week 4 and have a money line of -625. In other words, a $625 bet on the Rams to win outright would return a profit of $100. The over/under for the game is 48.5 points, as well.

In three games, the Giants have scored only 38 points – second-fewest in the NFL, ahead of only the team they share MetLife Stadium with. They’ve only allowed 79 points, which is eight more than the Rams, but New York’s offense has been horrendous, especially with Saquon Barkley out for the year.

The Rams have been double-digit favorites eight times in the Sean McVay era, and if the 12.5-point margin holds up until game time, it’ll be the fourth-largest spread since 2017 in favor of L.A. The Rams’ only loss when favored by at least 10 points in that span came in 2018 when they fell 30-23 to the Eagles after entering as 13.5-point favorites.

Of the eight games where the Rams were double-digit favorites, they covered the spread six times, which is an impressive rate. We’ll see if they can make it seven of nine on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

