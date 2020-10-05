Rams open as big road favorites over Washington in Week 5

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams will be big favorites over an NFC East foe. Only this time, it’ll be on the road as they travel to the East Coast again for a matchup with the Washington Football Team.

At BetMGM, the Rams opened the week as 8.5-point favorites over Washington, with a money line of -417. That’s an implied win probability of 80.66%, suggesting this is a game the Rams should absolutely win. The over/under is set at only 45.5 points, the lowest of any game on Sunday.

However, they can’t afford to play the way they did against the Giants and expect to win big against Washington. The Rams offense mustered only 17 points against New York on Sunday, rushing for a season-low 58 yards.

Daniel Jones threw an interception in the final minute of the game to seal the 17-9 win for the Rams, with Darious Williams making a great play in the clutch. The Rams allowed 136 yards rushing, which was the most by the Giants this season.

The Rams are only 2-2 against the spread this season, covering against the Cowboys and Eagles as underdogs. They didn’t cover the spread in their last two games against the Bills and Giants, however.

Washington is 1-2-1 ATS thus far, covering only in its Week 1 win over the Eagles. Washington pushed against Baltimore on Sunday in its 31-17 loss after being 14-point underdogs.

