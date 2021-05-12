Rams open as big favorites vs. Bears in Week 1

Barring a major change between now and September 12, the Los Angeles Rams will begin the 2021 season as big favorites. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Rams will host the Chicago Bears in Week 1, a Sunday Night Football matchup in prime time on NBC, and L.A. opened as the favorite.

According to BetMGM, the Rams are favored by seven points over the Bears at home. That’s tied for the largest spread of any game in Week 1, with the 49ers also favored by seven points over the Detroit Lions.

This is the second straight year the Rams will begin the season on Sunday Night Football, doing so last season against the Dallas Cowboys – a game they won in the SoFi Stadium opener. It’s also the fifth straight season the Rams will be favored in Week 1.

They’re 4-0 in season openers under Sean McVay since 2017, covering the spread each season. Here were the closing lines of their last four season openers:

2017: Rams -3.5 vs. Colts (won 46-9)

2018: Rams -6.5 vs. Raiders (won 33-13)

2019: Rams -1.5 vs. Panthers (won 30-27)

2020: Rams -1 vs. Cowboys (won 20-17)

The seven-point spread for Week 1 is subject to change, of course, and will undoubtedly move between now and September 12. The Rams will probably face Andy Dalton at quarterback, but if Justin Fields shines in camp and the preseason, it’s possible the rookie will get the start.