Rams open as 3.5-point favorites over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams are favored to win Super Bowl LVI.

After beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams were installed as 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals.

The teams will meet in two weeks on the Rams’ home field, and it’s no surprise that the Rams, who went 12-5 in the regular season, are viewed by the sports books as a better team than the Bengals, who went 10-7.

The Rams and Bengals both won their conference championships by three points today, and both won by three points in the divisional round last weekend as well.

