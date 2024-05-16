Rams open 2024 season with revenge game vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams will open their 2024 season in the same building where last season ended. The Rams’ schedule was released on Wednesday night and they’ll kick things off next season against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The game will once again be on the big stage of Sunday Night Football, just as it was in the wild-card round in January. It’s one of five prime-time games for the Rams next season and there’s no better way to start the year than against the team that ended their 2023 campaign in the postseason.

Kickoff in Detroit will be at 5:20 p.m. PT as these two teams continue to develop a rivalry in the NFC. The Lions won their playoff meeting by the narrowest of margins, beating the Rams 24-23 at home.

The Rams are looking for revenge against Jared Goff and the Lions seven months later, and there’s no better stage for this matchup than Sunday Night Football.

