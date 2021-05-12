Rams to open 2021 season against the Bears at SoFi Stadium

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Klein
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during the second quarter of the team&#39;s NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. One after another, quarterbacks once believed to be franchise cornerstones after being top five picks changed addresses this offseason in staggering succession. Stafford and Jared Goff switched teams in a swap of former No. 1 overall picks. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen, File)
New Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead the team in the 2021 season opener against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. (Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2021 season Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football,” the league announced early Wednesday morning.

The full schedule, with kickoff times and television broadcast information, will be revealed Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT on NFL Network.

The Rams played the Bears during each of the past three seasons. The Rams beat the Bears 24-10 last season at SoFi Stadium.

In January, the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade for quarterback Jared Goff. Last month, the Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.

The Rams will play home games against the Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

And the Rams play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Get Weekly Dividends With SoFi's New WKLY ETF

    The fresh-faced SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) ups the ante on dividend frequency by paying its investors every seven days.

  • Predicting the Rams’ 2021 regular-season schedule

    Who will the Rams open the season against and how many prime-time games will they have? We attempted to predict how their schedule will look

  • Rams reveal new jersey numbers for Woods, Williams, Fuller and Jackson

    Robert Woods is going back to his college number, as are DeSean Jackson and Jordan Fuller.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Bears’ schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch the release and our Bears' breakdown show.

  • Giants' 2021 NFL schedule: Everything we know

    Here is everything we know about the New York Giants' 2021 schedule.

  • Robert Woods gets No. 2, not Jalen Ramsey

    Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had tried to call No. 2, like “shotgun.” It didn’t work. Receiver Robert Woods, who wore No. 2 at USC, will now wear No. 2 for the Rams. To do so, he’ll have to purchase (at retail) any unsold No. 17 jerseys. Also for the Rams, new receiver DeSean Jackson will [more]

  • Juve in danger as doubt surrounds Pirlo, Ronaldo futures

    With their nine-year reign in Serie A ended and club president Andrea Agnelli roundly criticised for his role in the aborted European Super League, Juventus now risk missing out on next season's Champions League.

  • 5 Microchip Stocks to Buy as Supply Shortage Boosts Demand

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • Idaho is going to kill 90% of the state’s wolves. That’s a tragedy – and bad policy

    Fed by myths, fairytales and Disney, America’s demonization of wolves has been going on for centuries, and continues full throttle ‘According to the most recent data, there are only 108 wolves in Washington state, 158 in Oregon, and 15 in California. Wolves are functionally extinct in Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.’ Photograph: Lynn Bystrom/Getty Images/iStockphoto Nothing embodies wildness like wolves, our four-legged shadow, the dogs that long ago refused our campfire and today prefer freedom and risk over the soft sofa and short leash. The dogs that howl more than bark, add music to the land, and – if left alone to work their magic – make entire ecosystems healthy and whole. Witness Yellowstone, a national park reborn in the 1990s when wolves, absent for 70 years, were reintroduced. Everything changed for the better. Elk stopped standing around like feedlot cattle. They learned to run like the wind again. Streamside willows and other riparian vegetation, previously trampled by the elk, returned as well, and with it, a chorus of birds. All because of wolves. Yet in the state of Idaho, new legislation signed days ago by Governor Brad Little will allow professional hunters and trappers to use helicopters, snowmobiles, ATVs, night vision equipment, snares and other means to kill roughly 90% of the state’s wolves, knocking them down from an estimated 1,500 to 150. A group of retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers wrote to Little asking him to veto the wolf kill bill, saying statewide livestock losses to wolves have been under 1% for cattle and 3% for sheep. The group further noted that the overall elk population has actually increased since wolves were reintroduced into Idaho more than two decades ago. It made no difference. Why exterminate the wolves? To make the country safe for cattle and sheep; more productive for deer, elk, caribou and moose. To better fill hunters’ freezers with winter meat. To sell the pelts. But there’s something more. Something nobody talks about. “The wolf exerts a powerful influence on the human imagination,” wrote the nature writer Barry Lopez in Of Wolves and Men. “It takes your stare and turns it back on you.” Maybe the wolf, freer than you or I will ever be, reminds us too much of our own self-domestication. That in a rush to create a stable environment, we’ve put ourselves in stables, and that paradox haunts people who see wolves as something to be feared, hated, destroyed. America’s demonization and slaughter of wolves has been going on for centuries – fed by myths, fairytales, Disney films and more – and continues today, full throttle from Wisconsin to Idaho to Alaska. This is our true forever war – the war on Nature, specifically on wildness and its sinister poster child. The wolf could be out there right now, sneaking under the barbed wire, stalking our profits. In November 2020, the Trump administration, as part of its rollback of environmental regulations, ordered the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list. Western ranchers and farmers were pleased; wildlife advocates called the decision “willful ignorance”. EcoWatch reported that the de-listing occurred “despite the enduring precarity of wolf populations throughout much of the country. According to the most recent USFWS data, there are only 108 wolves in Washington state, 158 in Oregon, and 15 in California, while wolves are ‘functionally extinct’ in Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.” “Wisconsin’s brutal wolf hunt in late February generated outrage – and for good reason,” Jodi Habush Sinykin, an environmental attorney, and Donald Waller, an ecologist and conservation biologist, wrote in the Washington Post. “Throngs of unlicensed hunters joined those with licenses with packs of dogs, snowmobiles and GPS technology. The wolves stood no chance. This unprecedented hunt took place during the breeding season, killing pregnant females and disrupting family packs at a time critical to pup survival. A full accounting of the hunt’s biological toll is impossible, as the state declined to inspect carcasses.” Who are we, as a species? Are we global gardeners, or might we be good guardians as well? As for Alaska: if you want to see a wolf this summer, skip Denali national park, where the Toklat pack – Alaska’s most famous wolf pack, studied since the late 1930s – has been decimated by hunters and trappers who bait the animals just outside park boundaries. The legendary wildlife biologist Adolph Murie, who studied the Toklat pack for three years and teased apart more than 1,700 scat samples, came to a stunning conclusion: wolves that prey on caribou and Dall sheep primarily take the old or infirm. In effect, they create strong prey populations. Wolves are nature’s chisel and lathe. And wolf attacks on humans are so rare as to be statistically non-existent. Over the past half-century, wildlife around the world has dropped 68%. The human race, together with our livestock, now accounts for more than 95% of all mammal biomass on Earth. Everything else – from whales to wolves to lions, tigers and bears – adds up to only 4.2%. And that percentage continues to fall. Knowing that, who are we, as a species? Are we global gardeners who manage everything – plant and animal – as crops on a sustained yield basis, where wildlife is game and wolves are pests? Or might we be good guardians as well, caretakers who regard others beyond ourselves as capable of love; of celebrating their young and mourning their dead? While writing Of Wolves and Men in the late 1970s, Barry Lopez raised two hybrid red wolves, Prairie and River, an experience that he said gave him “a fundamental joy”. He concluded: “I learned from River that I was a human being and that he was a wolf and that we were different. I valued him as a creature, but he did not have to be what I imagined he was. It is with this freedom from dogma, I think, that the meaning of the words ‘the celebration of life’ becomes clear.” Kim Heacox is the author of many books, including The Only Kayak, a memoir, and Jimmy Bluefeather, a novel, both winners of the National Outdoor Book Award. He lives in Alaska

  • Cavani inspires another Man United comeback

    Danny Higginbotham illustrate how Edison Cavani's movement was a key factor in Manchester United's come-from-behind win against Aston Villa.

  • NFL player fulfills promise to grandma

    Former NFL running back Ito Smith learned to swim with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life at 25, fulfilling a promise to his grandmother.

  • Packers will open 2021 season on the road against New Orleans Saints

    The Green Bay Packers will play the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

  • Israeli strikes hit Gaza as violence escalates

    Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the Southern city of Beer Sheva.One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli air strikes.Israel said its jets had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders early in the day. Other strikes targeted what the military said were rocket launch sites, Hamas offices and the homes of Hamas leaders.

  • NC pulls off improbable feat of hosting two NCAA soccer tourneys ... at the same time

    “If you were going to have a bubble, North Carolina was the place for the bubble.”

  • eBay Find: Dodge Charger General Lee Clone

    Would the Duke boys approve of this Charger?

  • U.S. judge tosses NRA bankruptcy bid, letting New York seek dissolution

    (Reuters) -A federal judge in Dallas ruled on Tuesday that the National Rifle Association cannot use bankruptcy to reorganize in gun-friendly Texas, a serious blow to the gun rights group's effort to avoid a lawsuit in New York seeking its dissolution. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale said the NRA did not file for Chapter 11 in good faith, but instead filed to avoid oversight by New York Attorney General Letitia James and gain an "unfair litigation advantage" over her. James sued to shut down the NRA in August, accusing it of diverting millions of dollars to fund luxuries for officials including longtime Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenses.

  • SoFi Moving Forward With Pre-IPO and SPAC Offering Plans

    The move shows that the online lender is moving forward with its plans to allow retail investors to invest in IPOs and SPACs at the pre-listing stage. Earlier this year, the company said it would make it possible for members with at least $3,000 of cash and settled assets in their SoFi Invest accounts to participate in new offerings before they hit the public markets.

  • Liz Cheney removed from House leadership over Trump criticism

    Wyoming congresswoman says ‘I plan to lead the fight’ after Republican caucus strips her of conference chair positionWhy did the Republican party oust Liz Cheney? Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans vote to oust her in Washington DC on 12 May. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was removed from her leadership position in the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the outcome of an internal battle seen as a bellwether of the future direction of the party. Immediately after the meeting where she was stripped of her position, Cheney said she was “absolutely committed” to not embracing Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the election. “We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the constitution,” Cheney said. “The nation needs it: the nation needs a Republican party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism, and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward, and I plan to lead the fight to do that.” Cheney’s ouster was widely expected after she found herself at odds with other members of Republican leadership over her refusal to stop blaming Trump for inciting the mob attack on the US Capitol on 6 January. Before the closed vote on Wednesday, Cheney addressed the caucus, standing by her position. “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person – you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy,” Cheney said. At moments she was booed by some of her colleagues. Cheney was ousted by voice vote. She also previously addressed the vote on Tuesday evening in a fiery speech to the House of Representatives. “Today we face a threat America has never seen before,” she said. “A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him.” On Tuesday night Cheney had doubled down on condemning Trump and his allies for risking the peaceful transition of power with their baseless accusations that the election was rife with fraud. The daughter of the former vice-president Dick Cheney, Cheney has become a symbol of a dwindling band of Republicans largely opposed to Trump’s vice-like grip on the party. But though she is a staunch conservative, she has faced implacable hostility from Trump and his loyalists. Cheney had faced the threat of removal from her leading role before, but she survived that handily, in part, thanks to support from other members of Republican leadership. This time was different though. Cheney lost support from Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, and Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House minority whip. McCarthy had endorsed Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney before the vote. “Yes I do,” McCarthy said in an interview on Fox News when asked if Stefanik had his support now instead of Cheney. He was also recently caught on a hot mic saying: “I’ve had it with her.” McCarthy had set the vote for a new conference chair for Wednesday. In a letter announcing the new election, the California representative echoed arguments many Republicans made against Cheney – that her criticism of Trump was distracting from Republicans’ primary efforts to retake control of the House. “This is no time to take our eye off the ball,” McCarthy wrote in the letter. “If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team. “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change.” The main driver behind the attack on Cheney, though, has been Trump, who has fumed about Cheney’s criticism and her decision to vote to impeach the president, alongside almost a dozen other House Republicans. Cheney has been the highest-ranking outspoken anti-Trump Republican in Congress. That stance looks to be felt back home in Wyoming, where multiple candidates have jumped into the Republican primary to oust Cheney from her congressional seat. Trump and his allies are assessing who to support in that election. The former president’s political operation is watching the primary field closely, looking to see who might emerge as the strongest challenger to Cheney. Cheney’s troubles are the latest sign that Trump’s influence is still hugely powerful within the Republican party, more so than any of the other recent Republicans who were elected president or were nominated to be president. Cheney herself is no newcomer to primary challengers. She once ran for Senate in Wyoming, challenging then senator Mike Enzi. She ended up dropping out after failing to get serious traction. She was later elected to Congress as the sole representative from the state. Ahead of the vote, Cheney had some support from some like-minded Republican allies. Expelling Liz Cheney from leadership won’t gain the GOP one additional voter, but it will cost us quite a few.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 10, 2021 The office of Washington congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler said earlier this week Buetler would vote to keep Cheney in her leadership position. “Jaime will be voting to keep the House leadership in place,” Craig Wheeler, a Beutler spokesperson, said in an email to the Guardian earlier this week. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, another outspoken anti-Trump Republican, had also sent fundraising pitches and email list-building pleas in support of Cheney.Even so, that support was not enough to protect Cheney from losing her leadership position. After the vote, Kinzinger said he stood by his colleague. “I’m fully supportive of Liz. What happened today was sad. Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen.”

  • Michigan's Franz Wagner Receives Highest Mock Draft Projection Yet

    Analysts have been in agreement on Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner, who declared for the NBA Draft last week, in that he's a first-round pick in July, but there has been plenty of variance when it comes to where in the first frame he'll go. Wasserman has Wagner as the third wing player off the board. It's important to note that Wasserman simulated the draft lottery results using Tankathon, and that some of his projections are based on which team picks where and what needs they have.

  • Alex Rodriguez says 'go Yankees' in response to question about Jennifer Lopez dating Red Sox fan Ben Affleck

    Rodriguez is a former Yankees star. And Affleck once shut down the production of "Gone Girl" for four days because he refused to wear a Yankees cap.