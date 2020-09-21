Rams open as 2.5-point underdogs vs. Bills in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams have once again started the season 2-0, the third year in a row they’ve done so. After two statement wins against the NFC East’s two best teams, the Rams have established themselves as legitimate contenders for the playoffs.

Their win over the Eagles on Sunday afternoon was especially impressive, knocking out the defending NFC East champions 37-19 on the road. They’ll be back on the East Coast again in Week 3, with the 2-0 Buffalo Bills up next on the schedule.

Despite the Rams’ hot start to the year, they’re still underdogs to the Bills in this upcoming matchup. According to BetMGM, Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point underdog to Buffalo. The over/under in the game is 46.5 points.

The Bills have also started the season strong, but their two wins came against the Jets and Dolphins – who are viewed as two of the weaker teams in the NFL. They haven’t faced anyone like the Rams yet, with a defense that features Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, and an offense with the playmakers that L.A. possesses.

Buffalo’s defense is also better than any the Rams have faced thus far, though it did just allow 28 points to the Dolphins. The secondary is especially good, led by Tre’Davious White and Micah Hyde.

This should be a fun matchup between two playoff contenders, but the Bills have a clear advantage as the home team.

