Rams are only NFL team not scheduled to hold rookie minicamp

On Thursday, the NFL announced dates for every team’s rookie minicamp in May – every team except the Los Angeles Rams, that is.

The Rams were the only team on the list that didn’t have rookie minicamp dates listed, and it’s because they aren’t going to hold one – not in a traditional sense, that is. And this isn’t out of the ordinary for them. They usually onboard their rookies with an orientation-type program rather than getting them on the field for three days of practice, preparing them for life as professional football players.

Some teams will only have one- or two-day minicamps, but most will utilize the maximum of three days to get their rookies acclimated.

.@NFL teams will hold Rookie Minicamps one of the next two weekendshttps://t.co/E52VgdD3Gt pic.twitter.com/SztK1gSP1g — NFL345 (@NFL345) May 4, 2023

Though the Rams aren’t scheduled to hold a rookie minicamp, they will have OTAs coming up soon and mandatory minicamp in the middle of June before they break for the summer before training camp.

OTA Offseason Workouts : May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

The Rams will be welcoming a lot of rookies into their building this offseason after selecting 14 players in the draft and signing 26 more as undrafted free agents. They make up almost half of the 84-man roster right now, so it’s an inexperienced group in Thousand Oaks.

More Latest Rams news!

Watch LaDainian Tomlinson's emotional reaction to his nephew, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, being drafted Rams rookie Zach Evans was compared a 2-time Pro Bowl RB before the draft 11 veteran free agents the Rams should consider signing following the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire