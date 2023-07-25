Rams only expect 2 players to begin training camp on PUP list

All things considered, the Los Angeles Rams are heading into training camp relatively healthy. After a promising offseason program in the spring, just about everyone on the team will be ready to go for camp.

Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that he only anticipates two players starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list: Tight end Hunter Long and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said Long tweaked his groin training this offseason, and McClendon is “still recovering from some stuff with his knee.”

“Those are the only two guys we anticipate. That could change based on how everybody checks in, but as of now, just those two,” he said.

Long and McClendon are both newcomers. Long was acquired in the trade involving Jalen Ramsey and McClendon was selected in the fifth round of the draft. Both are expected to make the 53-man roster, but they’ll have a delayed start to camp this summer.

More Latest Rams news!

Projecting Rams' 53-man roster as training camp gets underway

Two Rams rookies highlighted as potential surprise starters in 2023

Former Rams OL Bobby Evans to sign with Vikings

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire