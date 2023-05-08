Rams are only ahead of 4 teams in Peter King’s offseason power rankings

After going 5-12 last season and losing all of their top defenders not named Aaron Donald this offseason, expectations are understandably low for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Less than two years removed from their Super Bowl win, Sean McVay’s team is now in rebuild mode and trying to reconstruct a roster that was previously littered with stars.

Gone are Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner on defense, while David Edwards and Allen Robinson are no longer in the mix on offense, either. It’s largely up to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to carry the load this season, and Peter King of NBC Sports has his doubts that the Rams can get it done.

In his offseason power rankings, King put the Rams 28th, ahead of only the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans and Bears. That’s right, he sees them as the fifth-worst team in the NFL.

L.A. Rams. Not saying Sean McVay reads Football Morning in America, but I do believe that retching sound you’ll hear around 7 a.m. PT today is the sound of McVay vomiting when he sees his team ranked 28th in the NFL offseason power rankings.

If everything goes right for the Rams, they could end the season with eight to 10 wins in the regular season and compete for a wild-card spot. However, there’s also a chance their rookies and second-year players don’t pan out and that one of their star players gets hurt, causing the season to fall apart similar to the way it did last year.

Even if the Rams don’t want to admit it, their best chance to compete for a Super Bowl will be in 2024, not this upcoming season. They’re still a year away from being legitimate contenders in the NFC.

