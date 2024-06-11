Rams will have one preseason game on NFL Network this summer

Before the regular season begins in September, the Los Angeles Rams will play three preseason games in August. They’ll face the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, none of which they’re scheduled to play against in the regular season.

On Tuesday, the league announced which preseason games will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and the Rams will have one such game: Aug. 11 against the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

So for those not located in Los Angeles where preseason games will be broadcast locally, Rams-Cowboys in the preseason opener will be shown on NFL Network. That game will likely be a battle between Trey Lance and Stetson Bennett, assuming the Rams and Cowboys keep Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott on the sideline.

These two teams will also hold a joint practice in the week leading up to their preseason game, so they’ll get familiar with each other a little bit before playing that Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

For the full list of preseason games carried on NFL Network, see the post below.

NFL Network to carry 21 live Preseason games! Live out-of-market preseason games also available across devices with #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6jP33vWm1I — NFL (@NFL) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire