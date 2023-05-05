Rams OL Steve Avila compared to 9-year starter at guard

The Rams feel they got a good one with their first pick in the draft this year, selecting TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila at No. 36 overall. Avila not only brings impressive strength and power to the O-line, but he’s also versatile enough to play any of the three interior spots up front.

Leading up to the draft, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar compared the top players at each position to current or former NFL players. For Avila, he sees similarities to Gabe Jackson, a nine-year starter with the Raiders and Seahawks.

Jackson is currently a free agent, but he’s started at least 11 games in each of the last nine seasons and has been a powerful blocker throughout his career.

NFL Comparison: Gabe Jackson. Selected in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Raiders, Jackson parlayed a massive (6-foot-3, 335-pound) frame into his status as a great power blocker with surprising movement skills. Avila may well have the same kind of bright future.

Though Avila was selected a round earlier than Jackson, the Rams would probably be happy if Avila turned out to be as successful as the former Raiders and Seahawks guard. Though he’s never made the Pro Bowl, he never had an overall grade below 67.3 in his first five seasons, according to PFF. And for the first time in his career, his pass blocking grade dipped below 69.9 in 2021.

