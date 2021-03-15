Rams, OL coach Kevin Carberry meet with C Quinn Meinerz again

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Rams can’t hide their interest in adding a center in the draft, especially with Austin Blythe set to hit free agency. One prospect has emerged as a particularly intriguing target for the Rams, too.

Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin-Whitewater met with the Rams for a second time recently, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, and this time the videoconference included offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

That’s an important factor to note because it shows the Rams are gaining interest and gathering information on the Division III prospect, who could be a target in the second or third round for the Rams.

Center will be a major position of need unless Blythe re-signs with the Rams, and Meinerz is one of the most intriguing prospects available. He played well at the Senior Bowl, which the Rams always put a lot of stock in.

Meinerz can also play guard, too, which would give the Rams some added flexibility on the offensive line in case of injury.

