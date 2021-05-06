Rams’ offseason workout dates released: When are OTAs and minicamp?

Breaking News:

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been on the field since their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, but the return of offseason practices is right around the corner. Though the Rams have opted not to attend voluntary workouts that would’ve been going on already, the NFL released dates for every team’s offseason training program, including OTAs and minicamps.

According to the NFL’s release, here is the Rams’ schedule:

  • OTA offseason workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10

  • Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

  • Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Phase 1 is all about strength and conditioning and virtual meetings, which is what Rams players have decided to skip. That was set to begin on April 19, but the Rams are operating completely remotely with players working out on their own. Phase 2 includes on-field work, but only for individual players; offense vs. defense drills are not permitted.

Phase 3, which can run from May 24-June 18, is when OTAs begin. There is no contact allowed on the field, so tackling won’t happen until later in the offseason, but 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 reps are permitted. So the Rams will hold four different sessions of OTAs ranging from one day to four.

Mandatory minicamp, as its name suggests, is when all players must show up to the facility. If they choose to skip mandatory minicamp, they can face fines from the team. The Rams will hold that phase of the offseason from June 15-17.

Sean McVay typically subs out traditional rookie minicamp for more of a classroom approach, getting first-year players acclimated to the NFL with things like financial advice and helping them prepare for the next phase of their careers. Typically, this is also when the Rams bring in tryout players to give them a shot to make the 90-man roster.

