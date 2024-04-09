Rams officially sign Tre’Davious White to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have been aggressive in rebuilding their secondary this offseason, adding Kamren Curl at safety and Darious Williams at cornerback. They then brought in Tre’Davious White, agreeing to a one-year deal with the former Bills corner two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced they’ve officially signed White to a one-year contract, locking him in for the 2024 season. White was released by the Bills earlier this offseason so he won’t count against the compensatory pick formula.

While we don’t know the exact structure of White’s contract, the base value is reportedly $8.5 million, with incentives potentially bringing it up to $10 million.

Tre Day 💿 pic.twitter.com/DuJLRuOrjb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 9, 2024

White is expected to be one of the two starting cornerbacks for Los Angeles in 2024, opposite Williams. Quentin Lake is a candidate to be the slot defender, though Los Angeles could also draft a corner to fill that spot.

