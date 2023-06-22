Rams officially sign QB Stetson Bennett to rookie deal

Stetson Bennett is officially under contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the team’s transactions page, they signed the rookie to his four-year deal through 2026. Field Yates of ESPN also reported the news on Twitter.

Bennett’s contract is based on the rookie wage scale, so there wasn’t much room for negotiation with him and his agent. According to Spotrac, Bennett’s projected contract is worth a total of $4.54 million with a $699,140 signing bonus and a cap hit of $924,785 in 2023.

The Rams selected Bennett with the 128th overall pick in the draft this year, making him the second former Georgia quarterback on the roster; Matthew Stafford is the other, of course.

The Rams have signed 4th round QB Stetson Bennett to his four-year rookie contract. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 22, 2023

