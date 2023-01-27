Rams are hiring Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have been conducting a search for a new offensive coordinator since the end of the regular season and that search has now concluded. With Sean McVay making alterations to his coaching staff ahead of next season, the Rams have hired Mike LaFleur as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

At the end of the 2022 season, Liam Coen elected to leave the Rams in favor of returning to Kentucky to be the program’s offensive coordinator again after one year with the organization. Ever since the job become vacant, LaFleur was considered the favorite to be named the next offensive coordinator.

LaFleur began his NFL coaching career as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. In the past two seasons, LaFleur has operated as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets before being fired at the end of this season.

This won’t be the first time that McVay has worked alongside a LaFleur as Mike’s brother, Matt, was McVay’s first offensive coordinator in 2017. Matt has been the head coach of the Green Bay Packers since 2019.

Mike has similar offensive concepts as McVay, so the pairing made sense once it became known that the head coach of the Rams began looking for someone to replace Coen. With Mike becoming the offensive coordinator of the Rams, it remains to be seen if guys like Thomas Brown and Greg Olson return to McVay’s staff in 2023 as they continue to get interviews for potential promotions.

