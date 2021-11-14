Rams officially announce Odell Beckham Jr.’s jersey number

Odell Beckham Jr. has worn No. 13 his entire career in the NFL, carrying it over from the Giants to the Browns. But with John Wolford wearing that number in Los Angeles, he’ll be making a change for the rest of this season.

The Rams announced Beckham’s jersey number and he’s going back to what he wore in college at LSU. He’ll wear No. 3 thanks to the NFL’s new rule allowing receivers and other skill players to wear single-digit numbers.

We already know it looks good on him but it’ll be exciting to see him finally suit up in a full uniform when he takes the field for the Rams – whenever that may be.