Here’s what the Rams offered the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t go all-in for Christian McCaffrey the way they did with Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey, but they did make a push to acquire the All-Pro running back. And according to Peter Schrager, their offer to the Panthers was similar to the 49ers’.

The difference was that the 49ers offered a fourth-rounder in addition to a second and third, but the Rams could only give a fifth; they traded their 2023 fourth-rounder for Sony Michel.

Otherwise, the Rams also offered a second- and third-round pick for McCaffrey like San Francisco.

FOX: The #Rams offered the #Panthers a 2nd, 3rd and 5th round picks for RB Christian McCaffrey, according to @PSchrags The #49ers added the 4th round pick that the Rams couldn't to seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/9Gts9s8H0k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

The Rams we’re clearly motivated to add running back help, but the 49ers wanted McCaffrey a little bit more. It’ll now be interesting to see if the Rams use those picks to target another position like outside linebacker or the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire