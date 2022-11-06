Rams offered more than two 1st-round picks for Brian Burns

It was reported last week that the Los Angeles Rams offered two first-round picks for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns – a hefty price to pay for someone with just a year and a half left on his contract. However, their offer actually included more than just the two first-rounders.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they offered the Panthers two firsts and a second-round pick for Burns, but Carolina declined to trade him. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones specified that the first-round picks were in 2024 and 2025, while the second-rounder was in the upcoming 2023 draft.

The Rams had put a 2024 first, 2025 first and a 2023 second-round pick on the table for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns. Carolina refused to give up one of its core pieces https://t.co/rZchvrPNju — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 6, 2022

It’s hard to decide which is more shocking and puzzling: the fact that the Rams offered so much or that the Panthers declined that massive offer. Burns is younger than Bradley Chubb and has one more year left on his contract, but the Dolphins acquired Chubb for a first-rounder, a fourth-rounder and Chase Edmonds, while also getting back a fifth-rounder.

Burns doesn’t have the injury history Chubb does, either. But the Rams’ offer for Burns was considerably more than what the Dolphins paid. Yet, the Panthers still declined it.

The Rams wound up making no trades at the deadline, a surprise for the always-aggressive Sean McVay and Les Snead.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire