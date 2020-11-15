Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth carted off with left knee injury

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, one of the league’s longest-tenured players, was carted off in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a left knee injury.

Whitworth was inadvertently hit on the leg by the Seahawks’ K.J. Wright after a sack of Rams quarterback Jared Goff with just over a minute and a half remaining in the second quarter. He remained down before a cart took him off.

Rams veteran OL Andrew Whitworth was carted off of the field today after a left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/FJhLVz8ZKw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2020

The Rams would eventually rule Whitworth out for the game.

Multiple Seahawks players, including Russell Wilson and Duane Brown, came over to Whitworth to pay their respects for the 15-year veteran.

The injury was tough to watch, before getting to the cart, Russell Wilson went over to make sure Andrew Whitworth knew he had his respect. Speaks volumes. Tough moment for a beloved former Bengals OT. pic.twitter.com/Q1LsFnnZog — Jed DeMuesy (@Local12Jed) November 15, 2020

Whitworth, who turns 39 next month, is one of the oldest non-quarterbacks or non-specialists playing in the NFL. He’s played in 224 of a possible 233 games in his career and has missed only one game since 2013, a healthy scratch back in 2017 when the Rams had already locked up a playoff spot.

He’s been named to four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams with the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Back in June, Whitworth told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor that he and his whole family contracted COVID-19 and that it put some perspective on just how dangerous the virus was, especially for his BMI and age.

When Whitworth re-signed with the Rams, he said he wasn’t quite ready to retire yet.

More from Yahoo Sports: