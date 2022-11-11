Rams’ offensive line ranked last in NFL by PFF through 9 weeks

It’s hard to believe, but the Los Angeles Rams haven’t started the same five players on the offensive line in multiple games yet this season. We’re currently in Week 10.

There’s been an unfathomable amount of turnover and changes up front for the Rams this year, which started when Andrew Whitworth retired and Austin Corbett left in free agency. It hasn’t helped that all but one starter, Rob Havenstein, has missed at least one game this season, with two backups – Logan Bruss and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. – being ruled out for the year.

The result? The worst offensive line in the NFL. At least, that’s according to Pro Football Focus. PFF ranked every offensive line through nine weeks and the Rams have hit rock bottom at No. 32, down one spot from last week.

Bobby Evans gave up three sacks, six total pressures and a penalty against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

The Rams rank dead last in pass-blocking efficiency and have surrendered the third-most pressures in total.

Further changes are likely coming on the offensive line this week against Arizona. Coleman Shelton has been designated to return and could play on Sunday. Bobby Evans has been a weak link up front the last few weeks, and he’s likely to get benched – even if Shelton doesn’t return.

It’ll probably be the Rams’ ninth offensive line combination of the season, and probably not the last. They just hope this group is better than the one they’ve fielded up to this point.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire