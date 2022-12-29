The Rams’ offensive line is playing the best it has all season

For the first 12 games of the season, the Los Angeles Rams had a different starting offensive line each week. Injuries absolutely decimated that position group, with every starter except for Rob Havenstein missing at least two games.

The backups started to go down, too, from Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to Chandler Brewer. The Rams even set a record for the most starting offensive line combinations in a team’s first 12 games.

That’s why it’s hardly surprising that they were one of the lowest-graded offensive lines in the league for most of the season. That’s beginning to change, however. In the last four weeks, the Rams’ O-line has played better and more consistently than it has all season.

It’s no coincidence that during that stretch, they’ve actually had some continuity up front, which has led to improved play. Take a look at the chart below, which shows the Rams’ pass-blocking grade by week.

Alright what is going on here pic.twitter.com/YNzdLrOHc2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 26, 2022

According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams had an 88.1 pass-blocking grade in Week 16 against the Broncos, by far their highest of the season. Their lowest grade in the last four weeks was 74.4, which is their second-highest grade of the season.

The run blocking hasn’t been on the same level recently, but their grades have been steady, ranging from 57.5 to 65.6 in the last four games. Currently, Ty Nsekhe, Matt Skura, Coleman Shelton, Oday Aboushi and Rob Havenstein make up the starting offensive line, though when Brian Allen is healthy, he lines up at center with Shelton at right guard.

This season may be lost for Los Angeles, but it’s good to see some improvement along the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire