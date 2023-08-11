Rams’ offensive line is finally beginning to take shape

Before OTAs and minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t know who four of their five starting offensive linemen would be. That remained the case heading into training camp where every position except for right tackle was up for grabs.

Well, with camp in the books and the first depth chart released, the O-line is beginning to take shape. Two more positions are close to being solidified, with a third also taking shape.

The preseason will still be valuable in determining the Rams’ five best offensive linemen, but here’s how things look at the moment.

Left tackle

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Likely starter: Alaric Jackson

Backups: Joe Noteboom, A.J. Arcuri

Sean McVay didn’t endorse Jackson as the Rams’ starting left tackle on Thursday but he did suggest he’s the leading candidate to line up there in Week 1. McVay confirmed that Noteboom is competing at right guard, which doesn’t rule him out as the starting left tackle but he’s been getting far more snaps on the interior than Jackson has this summer.

Assuming Jackson is the starter, Noteboom could either be the right guard or swing tackle behind Jackson and Rob Havenstein.

Left guard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Likely starter: Steve Avila

Backups: Mike McAllister, Sean Maginn

Avila is listed as the starter on the depth chart and he’s been getting first-team reps there in practice, a clear sign that he’s going to be the starting left guard this season. With McAllister and Maginn, two undrafted rookies, the only backups listed behind him, it’s hard to see anyone overtaking the 36th overall pick as the starting left guard before Week 1.

Center

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Likely starter: Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton

Backup: Allen or Shelton

While left tackle is gaining some clarity, center has not yet. It’s still a toss-up between Allen and Shelton at that spot, with no clear indication of who’s leading the competition. We probably shouldn’t put too much stock into which player starts the preseason opener, either. We’ll have to base this one on what McVay and the coaching staff says about both players because right now, it’s neck and neck.

Right guard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Likely starter: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. or Noteboom

Backups: Anchrum, Noteboom, Zach Thomas, Maginn

Anchrum is listed as the starter at right guard but that doesn’t mean he’s locked up the position. Noteboom is also competing to start there, now that it seems unlikely he’ll be the left tackle.

Anchrum still has a great chance to start on the interior but he still has work to do. It’ll be worth noting whether he or Noteboom gets the first crack at right guard in the preseason opener on Saturday night.

Right tackle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Rob Havenstein

Backups: Logan Bruss, Warren McClendon Jr.

One thing we know for sure: Havenstein is the starting right tackle. Bruss has been moved from guard to tackle, so he’s competing to back up Havenstein, along with McClendon and possibly Noteboom as a swing tackle.

