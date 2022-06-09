Will Rams offense be even better in '22? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and ESPN’s Senior National NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler discuss the 3-year, $95 million extension the All-Pro defensive tackle recently signed. Making him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history. Will teams have to cut ties with top defensive talent if they are already giving their quarterbacks over 30-50 million a year?Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.