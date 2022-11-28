The Rams are off to their worst start since 2011

If you’re having a hard time remembering the last time the Rams started a season this poorly, it’s because it’s been a long time. At 3-8, the Rams are off to a terrible start to the 2022 season, which is even more surprising considering they just won the Super Bowl in February.

Their 3-8 record is the franchise’s worst through 11 games since 2011 when they began the year 2-9. That year, they didn’t win a single other game, finishing the season with an abysmal 2-14 record.

It was also Steve Spagnuolo’s last season as the team’s head coach, which is coincidental because Spagnuolo is the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, and it was his Chiefs who beat the Rams on Sunday to send them to 3-8 on the year.

At 3-8, the Rams have their worst record through 11 games since coming home to LA, and their worst in GM Les Snead’s entire tenure. It’s their worst 11-game start since 2011 (2-9) in STL. The 5-game losing streak is also the Rams’ longest since losing the last 7 games of 2016. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 28, 2022

For comparison, the Rams started last season 3-0, winning each of their first three games before suffering their first loss in Week 4. Their eight losses this year are only three fewer than they had in the last two seasons combined.

