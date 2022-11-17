Rams are off to one of the worst starts ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 season could not have ended any better, winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. Their 2022 season could not have started much worse. Through nine games, the Rams are just 3-6 and currently sit in last place in the NFC West.

Their playoff chances have sunk to 6% and their Super Bowl odds are now worse than the Giants, Jets, Seahawks and Patriots – among many other teams. Only 11 teams have worse odds to win it all this season.

Historically, this is one of the worst starts ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion. The Rams are tied with four other teams who also started 3-6 through nine games, with the other four teams all missing the playoffs.

Worst record through 9 games by a reigning Super Bowl Champ in NFL History 2022 Rams 3-6

2006 Steelers 3-6

1999 Broncos 3-6

1987 Giants 3-6

1982 49ers 3-6 All previous 4 missed the postseason pic.twitter.com/3ojBirwyP8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2022

It’s hard to imagine the Rams being the first of those five teams to make the playoffs, especially with Cooper Kupp missing at least the next four games. Fortunately, Matthew Stafford is on his way back and should play Sunday against the Saints.

But in order for the Rams to make the postseason, they’ll probably need to win at least six of their last eight games to get to 9-8, which still might not be enough. The road won’t be easy, either. The Rams still have to face the Chiefs, Packers, Chargers and Seahawks (twice), with the Broncos, Raiders and Saints being the other three teams.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire