Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. looking to 're-write the story' vs. 49ers

OBJ and the Rams looking to 're-write the story' vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Having lost the previous six games to the 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams are extra motivated for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

Not only is a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line, but the Rams desperately want to avoid a seventh-straight loss to one of their division foes.

Odell Beckham Jr., who the Rams acquired midway through the 2021 NFL regular season, has only experienced two of the team's six total losses to San Francisco since 2018.

Even as one of the newest members on the team, he remains motivated to flip the script and for the Rams to finally take down the 49ers.

"I think at this point it's just the story and you either choose to buy into it or you choose to re-write it," Beckham told reporters Friday afternoon. "I've talked about it before, I just feel that this is all a part of God's divine plan. What better way to re-write the story than to win the NFC Championship against the team that you're 0-6 against. It doesn't seem to have a better ending to make it to the Super Bowl and have an opportunity to play there."

Neither of these two teams needs extra motivation for Sunday's big game, there's plenty of that to go around.

For Beckham and the Rams, though, a win against the 49ers is long overdue, and that's exactly what they expect to happen.

