Rams Odell Beckham Jr. feared to have suffered torn ACL

Barry Werner
·2 min read
In this article:
The news wasn’t good during Super Bowl 56 when Odell Beckham Jr. went down and it isn’t any better the next day for the mercurial wideout.

Beckham was having a great game for the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals when his leg gave way. A non-contact injury.

Beckham caught passes of 35 and 17 yards, including the game’s first touchdown Sunday at SoFi. It was on his third target when he injured his left knee late in the first half.

Beckham was injured, and helped to the sideline by trainers. He was ruled out for the game early in the second half but returned to the sideline to watch the game with his teammates.

On Monday, a report Beckham has suffered another torn ACL.

Despite the pain, the wide receiver was able to celebrate after Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory.

“This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of, you know,” he told CBS Sports. “And there was a moment I was in the back room and they told me I was done, I couldn’t play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself. And these boys pulled through and made it happen.”

In 2020 with the Browns, Beckham suffered an injury to his other knee, also against the Bengals.

