Rams Odell Beckham Jr. feared to have suffered torn ACL

The news wasn’t good during Super Bowl 56 when Odell Beckham Jr. went down and it isn’t any better the next day for the mercurial wideout.

Beckham was having a great game for the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals when his leg gave way. A non-contact injury.

Beckham caught passes of 35 and 17 yards, including the game’s first touchdown Sunday at SoFi. It was on his third target when he injured his left knee late in the first half.

Beckham was injured, and helped to the sideline by trainers. He was ruled out for the game early in the second half but returned to the sideline to watch the game with his teammates.

On Monday, a report Beckham has suffered another torn ACL.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr's non-contact knee injury. this sucks! pic.twitter.com/phpqndadaL — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 14, 2022

Despite the pain, the wide receiver was able to celebrate after Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory.

“This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of, you know,” he told CBS Sports. “And there was a moment I was in the back room and they told me I was done, I couldn’t play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself. And these boys pulled through and made it happen.”

In 2020 with the Browns, Beckham suffered an injury to his other knee, also against the Bengals.