The Rams are integrating wide receiver Allen Robinson into their offense this offseason and all signs from the team’s OTAs were that the process has been a smooth one.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said that he’s been “very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense” and that he saw “productive growth” for Robinson after he signed with the team as a free agent in March. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen also highlighted Robinson’s grasp of the offense, which includes things that he was not known for doing in Chicago and which could prove to be excellent complements for Cooper Kupp.

“I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we’ve had our other receivers do,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself.”

The Rams continue to keep their toe in the water when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr., but it sounds like they are trying to have as full a deck as possible rather than experiencing any buyer’s remorse with Robinson.

Rams OC Liam Coen sees “extremely expanded” route tree for Allen Robinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk