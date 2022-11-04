Rams OC Liam Coen on LT Alaric Jackson: ‘He’s just so steady’

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a myriad of injuries along the offensive line this season, prompting a handful of guys to step up in the absence of multiple starters. With Joe Noteboom suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, Alaric Jackson has stepped up and offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been thoroughly impressed with his performance at left tackle thus far.

“He’s just so steady. You never really see him get either which way, high or low, he’s pretty steady as he goes. I think he’s embraced the opportunity to play a position that he’s very passionate about and he did a nice job,” Coen said. “I thought he did a nice job last week and continued to develop at the tackle position, but he’s so steady, he’s a pro, he’s continuing to learn, obviously being a young player in this league, but really excited for him.”

Given all of the injuries that occurred in the interior of the offensive line for the Rams to begin this season, Jackson was asked to step in at guard. But when Noteboom was carted off of the field in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers, Jackson was moved to left tackle, and he continues to perform well.

When the Rams brought Jackson in as an undrafted free agent a season ago, he was an offensive tackle out of Iowa. So Jackson is now getting an opportunity to play his natural position and he’s certainly making the most of it while he’s caught the attention of the coaching staff.

