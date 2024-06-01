Rams NT Bobby Brown III excited to rush the passer more in 2024

Bobby Brown III is the biggest defender on the Rams’ roster. At 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, Brown has the size NFL teams look for in a nose tackle.

In the last three years, he’s primarily been a two-down player who contributes as a run stopper. That’s an obvious role for him, and one he also held in college at Texas A&M. Given his size, the position he plays and the presence of Aaron Donald, he’s had limited opportunities to rush the passer.

That could change in 2024 now that Donald is retired and Kobie Turner could be moving to defensive tackle after playing a bunch of nose tackle last season. It’ll open the door for Brown to play more on third down and get after the quarterback, which he’s excited about – especially being in a contract year.

“I’ve been more of a run-stuff guy since I got to college, even though I had five sacks my last year,” Brown told Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. “Once I got here, I haven’t played a third down to rush the passer. So now it’s just a whole different world, being able to play my game going to a different world I haven’t played in awhile, but it’s fun.”

In his first two seasons with the Rams, Brown had no sacks in 19 total games. He had just one tackle for a loss and no hits on the quarterback. He improved significantly last season with 31 tackles, a half-sack and four tackles for a loss in 13 games. His PFF grade shot up to 72.0 last season after he had a grade of just 62.8 in 2022, recording 14 total stops after posting just three in his first two years.

With a clear path to playing time next to Turner and possibly Braden Fiske, Brown should continue to get better in his fourth NFL season.

