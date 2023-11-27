Rams now have 29% chance to make playoffs after beating Cardinals

A month ago, very few people were giving the Rams any shot to make the playoffs. At 3-6, it looked like they weren’t going to sniff the postseason, but the tides have turned in the NFC. The Rams have won back-to-back games and improved their record to 5-6, sitting just one game behind the Seahawks for the seventh seed in the conference.

The Rams have significantly improved their postseason chances in the last two weeks, giving them a real shot to make the playoffs in a weak conference. According to the New York Times, the Rams have a 29% chance of making the postseason. Through Week 8, the Rams only had an 18% chance, so their odds have gotten much better.

It helps that the Vikings lost last week and the Seahawks have now lost two in a row, which brings the Rams, Packers and Saints all into the mix at 5-6. Los Angeles still has to face the Saints later this season, and the Packers already won the head-to-head matchup with the Rams, but it’s not out of the question for Sean McVay’s squad to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

If the Rams find a way to win their next two games against the Browns and Ravens, they’ll better their playoff odds to 63%. That’s pretty remarkable given where Los Angeles was just a month ago.

