Rams notch 10-5 victory over Eunice

Apr. 16—EUNICE — Senior Noah Swift went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in three runs on Monday as Portales High's baseball team registered a 10-5 victory over Eunice.

With a Friday District 4-4A doubleheader against Artesia at Ram Field moved up to Tuesday, Rams coach Arturo Ontiveros decided to turn Monday's tilt into a "bullpen by committee" game. Seven pitchers worked one inning each, with senior Dylan Saunders starting and followed by seniors Edel Legarda, Devin Diaz, Peyton Williams, Swift and Zane Mayberry and sophomore Carson Pfaffenberger.

"We were pretty happy with it," Ontiveros said of the pitching plan. "We've got everybody available for (the doubleheader)."

PHS (8-5) did all its scoring in the opening four frames, building a 10-1 lead with a four-run fourth. Mayberry also had a three-hit game, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while senior Kaiden Gutierrez finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

The Cardinals (4-9) got two hits each from senior Braelon Jeter and junior Tyson Cox. Sophomore Dyson Lord went 1-for-3 and knocked in a pair of runs.

The twin bill against Artesia was moved due to lack of umpire availability on Friday, Ontiveros said. PHS finishes the district-opening set against the Bulldogs with a single tilt on Thursday at Artesia.