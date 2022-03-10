Rams will not tender Troy Reeder as restricted free agent

The #Rams are not tendering Troy Reeder, source said. He started 10 games at LB last year and had 91 tackles and two sacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Troy Reeder may have played his last down as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Rams won’t tender Reeder this offseason.

Reeder is a restricted free agent and the Rams could’ve retained him very easily by tendering him at one of three levels: first round, second round or original round. Had the Rams tendered him at an original round level, it would have cost them $2.43 million in cap space this year.

By not tendering him, the Rams will either let him walk when free agency begins on March 16, or they can re-sign him to a contract that’s less than the RFA tender would’ve been.

So while it seems likely that he will not return to the Rams, that can’t be ruled out yet because if he doesn’t have much of a market, they could get him at a discount.

Reeder started 10 games for the Rams last season and made 91 tackles, but he struggled in coverage and missed 18 tackles. He also started 15 games combined in 2019 and 2020.

