Rams head coach Sean McVay was not a proponent of playing starters in the preseason during his first three years on the job, but those years played out much differently than this one.

Players haven’t been on the field in an organized setting this offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they won’t get on the field until training camp gets underway this summer. On Thursday, McVay said that the change in circumstances could lead to a change in his approach to exhibition games.

“Committing to one approach right now wouldn’t be the smartest way to go about it,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I think guys need to get work. How we deem that ends up getting done, whether it’s in our practices or whether we’re going to play guys in the preseason I think will be something that we’ll determine at a later date.”

As of now, the Rams and the league’s other 31 teams are scheduled for four preseason games but there are talks about cutting that schedule in half in order to give teams more practice time.

Rams not sure how they’ll handle preseason this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk