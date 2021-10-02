Rams not saying whether Jalen Ramsey will travel with DeAndre Hopkins

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is moving around in 2021. On Sunday against the Cardinals, will Ramsey move wherever receiver DeAndre Hopkins goes?

“Perhaps,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “He’s a great player. They’re doing a good job moving the ball around. I think there’ll be some times that they might be matched up, and there might be some other times where they’re not. But, Jalen’s versatility will be on display, as will DeAndre’s and sometimes those guys will be aligned on one another. . . . So these are two premier players at their positions. There’ll be some times, but that versatility that Jalen displays is something that we’ll look into, but we’ll see how the game unfolds.”

Ramsey was far more concise when asked the same question.

“We’ll see,” he said.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Ramsey said of Hopkins. “The way he plays, he respects the game and how could I not respect that? Going against one of the not only best receivers in the game but, in my opinion, the best in the game. Also, he’s like an ultimate competitor. Every play where we’re kind of competing, I’m the same way, I’m wired the same way. That’s kind of where a lot of that comes from.”

The Rams have won eight in a row against the Cardinals. Hopkins has been around for only two of them. Last year, he caught eight passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first game, and four for 35 in the rematch.

