Rams not ruling out Sebastian Joseph-Day returning before playoffs

Sebastian Joseph-Day became an important part of the defensive line since taking over as a starter in 2019, recording six sacks and 137 tackles in his first 39 games as a pro. But in Week 7, he injured his pectoral muscle and was placed on injured reserve.

It was initially unclear if he would be able to return this season, but the Rams left the door open for him to come back at some point. Sean McVay was asked about Joseph-Day’s status on Friday and he’s still not ruling out a potential return in time for the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. That is something that I know he is done a great job. I have not really specifically talked about the exact timetable. There’s been a lot of moving parts – more so than ever before. Certainly wouldn’t be ready to rule that out of the equation, but I’ll probably be able to have a better answer for you after this week.”

Greg Gaines has done an outstanding job in place of Joseph-Day at nose tackle, but having both on the defensive line alongside Aaron Donald would make for an even better front in Los Angeles. That would allow A’Shawn Robinson to play more of a rotational role, too, keeping everyone fresh.

It’s still not certain that Joseph-Day will return in time for the playoffs, but at least McVay isn’t ruling it out.